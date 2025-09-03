Lansing City Council passes first-ever attendance policy with penalties for absences

LANSING, Mich — Lansing City Council has approved its first attendance policy after years of neighbor concerns about council member absences, establishing penalties ranging from censure to removal from office.

Council President Ryan Kost said he has been working on the effort for almost a year and received council support at the most recent meeting.

"I had asked the city attorney to start drafting something to create, what is the first long overdue attendance policy for city council," Kost said.

The new policy establishes escalating penalties for unexcused absences among council members, including censure of responsibilities, paying fines and forfeiture of office for five or more consecutive unexcused absences.

"At some point if you're not showing up to your council meetings, unexcused there's got to be a penalty severe enough," Kost said.

Kost said the policy is particularly necessary since council members receive salaries. A recent city report shows Lansing council members earn just over $27,000 annually, while the council vice president makes $29,000 and the president earns more than $30,000.

"So we get paid, whether we come to one meeting or 90," Kost said. "I have heard it said before, it's not about how many meetings you make but the quality of work. Well tell that to the plumbers and pipe fitters of the world… You need to show up to get the job done."

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

"We now have these rules in place, people are aware of these rules and they should abide by them," Kost said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

