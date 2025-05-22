Lansing city council objects to liquor license transfer, attorney disputes claims

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing City Council has unanimously passed a resolution objecting to the transfer of a liquor license from a Mason Rite Aid to a location on East Kalamazoo Street, citing proximity to schools, organizations and other liquor stores.

Attorney Michael Brown, who represents the applicant requesting the liquor transfer, expressed disappointment with the council's decision.

"It's very disappointing," Brown said.

During Monday night's meeting, Councilman Ryan Kost claimed the proposed location would be within a five-minute walk of several existing liquor establishments.

"The new Family Dollar which is now a liquor store, QD, Village Party Store, QD on Saginaw and Cedar and it would all be within a five minute walk," Kost said.

However, Brown disputed this claim, presenting evidence that contradicts the councilman's statement.

"This is a print out from Google Maps showing the walking distance from my client's location to the Village Party Store on East Kalamazoo and as you could see, that is a 27 minute walk and 1.2 miles," Brown said.

When presented with this information, Kost maintained his position against approving another liquor license.

"It's no personal vendetta, whether they are 5 or 20 minutes away, the point is we have too many liquor stores," Kost said.

According to statistics from Michigan's Liquor Control Commission, Lansing currently has 41 liquor stores, which is three above the recommended amount.

Brown argues that Lansing's number of liquor licenses is comparable to other cities of similar size.

"Lansing is not over burden with too many liquor licenses. Its actually consistent with several other cities and has less per its population quota," Brown said.

The council's objection serves only as a recommendation to the state's Liquor Control Commission, which will make the final decision.

Brown warned that denying the license would have economic consequences.

"If we cant get this liquor license, city council is essentially killing 8 to 10 jobs that my client would've hired by opening this location," Brown said.

Kost maintained that his opposition is about the concentration of liquor stores, not alcohol sales in general.

"I am not against liquor, but I am against the over saturation of liquor stores," Kost said.

