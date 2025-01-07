Lansing City Council New President: Ryan Kost

Lansing City Council elected their new President and Vice President for 2025.

Ryan Kost was chosen to be President and Tamera Carter was chosen to be Vice President.

Watch video above to hear Kost's plans for council.

We met up with Ryan Kost at Donora Park to talk about his new title.

“President of Lansing City Council,” Kost said.

Elected into the role, after serving on council for two years, Kost already has a list of priorities, starting with improving the maintenance of neighborhoods.

“You know the roads, the terrible railroad crossing, the condition of Baker street, side walks that are trip hazards,” Kost said.

While speaking of maintenance, Kost said it’s time to buckle down on improving the living experience for Lansing neighbors, something that he said begins with lowering the red tag number. Recent data shows the city currently has 739 red tags.

“We owe it to folks to have clean, safe and affordable housing in Lansing,” Kost said.

Kost is also looking to improve transparency and accountability in local government, which is why is he said he's brainstorming ways to improve the city council attendance problem. We told you last month that in November, a council attendance report was released, which showed 55 excused absences and 4 unexcused absences among ALL 8 council members in 2024.

“I think it starts with having a conversation,” Kost said. “You know looking at what an excused absence is and having a conversation about if they're overloaded and if they are overloaded, things can be adjusted.”

Kost won't be alone in this term. His vice president for the year will be Tamera Carter, a new comer who has served one year on council. She was not available for an interview.

“I look forward to her standing at my side through this next year as we become a team that will lead this city,” Kost said.