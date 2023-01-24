Lansing City Council creates ad hoc committee to address homelessness

LANSING, Mich. — Being homeless for six months in Lansing is an experience Mike Karl says he’ll never forget, and getting back on his feet wasn’t easy.

“I’ve been through the system. I’ve been through every aspect of it from going through a shelter, going to a hotel to transitional living, then back to permanent,” Karl said.

Karl’s experience isn’t unique. Lansing city officials said nearly 500 people utilize Lansing shelters every night.

“I know that it's a number one issue in our community,” said Lansing City Council member Jeffrey Brown.

Brown is one of three City Council members who will spearhead an Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness and Solutions.

"Part of the resolution is to look at policies, work with steak holders and really analyze what is currently being done and what are the gaps and needs that we have and then coming together as a committee and seeing what are some solutions that need to be implemented,” Brown said.

The committee is just getting started, and council members are optimistic it will help tackle the issue of homelessness that has plagued the streets of Lansing for years. Karl said he hopes council is right because the unhoused population continues to increase,

“It was up by 300%, and that is scary,” Karl said.

