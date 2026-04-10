Lansing city council considers new limits on liquor store locations

LANSING, Mich — Lansing city officials are considering a series of ordinance amendments to limit the proximity of new liquor stores in the city.

If passed, the proposed changes would prevent new liquor stores from opening within 25 feet of an existing liquor store. The rule would apply to any store where 50 percent of its revenue comes from tobacco, vape, or alcohol.

According to the state Liquor Control Commission, Lansing has 183 active liquor licenses. Some city officials and neighbors agree the city has an oversaturation of alcohol retailers.

"We have taken a look at our own code, to determine what we can do locally that would still cooperate with the state's framework that would get out of this issue, so what we have done is we have introduced a series of amendments to ordinances," said councilman Adam Hussain.

"We would set proximity requirement, that states no new liquor store will be able to come in and set up shop within 25 feet of another liquor store," Hussain said.

Lansing neighbor Jody Washington pointed out the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Holmes as an example of the oversaturation.

"Everywhere I went, there was a liquor store," Washington said.

"I think you could walk from anywhere and buy alcohol," Washington said.

"I see four standing from here. Quality Dairy, 1910, Vonsn and this one we're standing in front of," Washington said.

The city council is expected to vote on the change on April 20.

"This is good because we just need to do better for our people," Washington said.

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