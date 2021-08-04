Lansing City Council candidates Spadafore, Brown, Duckett-Freeman and Willis advance

LANSING, Mich. — Incumbent Lansing City Councilman Peter Spadafore and three challengers will advance to the Nov. 3 election in the race for two open at-large seats on the Council

Spadafore received 6,187 votes, according to preliminary results. Jeffrey Brown got 3,633 votes, Rachel R. Willis got 2,999 votes and Claretta Duckett-Freeman got 2,848 votes.

Eight candidates were on the primary ballot.

