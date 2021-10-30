Lansing City Council at-large race: Rachel Willis

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Willis has served on the Lansing School Board for a decade. Now she wants to bring her skills and talents to the Lansing City Council as an at-large member.

Willis has been part of the Lansing School District Board of Education since 2011 even serving as its president at one time.

She also has made a career of advocating for children in the area with Bethany Christian Services and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Now she is hoping to bring her skill set to Lansing city government.

Willis also says she’s running to give young women and girls a chance to see they can achieve anything.

“We have a unique opportunity where 40 percent of the ballot, folks running are female. Which I think is a huge thing. A lot of times women don’t get into politics or think they can do it. Especially when they are like me they are working a full-time job and raising a family,” Willis said.

Her top priorities if she wins include public safety and infrastructure issues.

“Something that shifted in my time talking to people at their doors or out in the community is the concern about public safety and our infrastructure. There were a lot of questions about roads, sidewalks,” said Willis.

Willis says if she will work to address these issues by also focusing on economic development which she says will help to increase the city’s tax revenue.

That money could be used to fund programs and address the quality of life issues she says voters are talking to her about.

Willis came in third in the August primary.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

