Lansing City Council At-Large Race: Candidates share their vision for Lansing

LANSING, Mich — Three candidates are vying for Lansing’s City Council at-large seats this election season, each hoping to bring fresh ideas and dedication to city leadership. FOX 47 News sat down with two of those candidates — Julie Vandenboom and Clara Martinez — to learn more about their motivations, priorities, and hopes for Lansing’s future.

Julie Vandenboom, a DHHS employee, is focusing her campaign on addressing Lansing’s affordable housing crisis.

Clara Martinez, a Lansing school teacher, emphasizes improving city services and empowering local youth.

Jeremy Garza did not respond before this story aired.

Election Day is November 4, when Lansing residents can vote for two candidates to fill the at-large council positions.

“I am a grassroots candidate,” said Julie Vandenboom, who currently works for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She decided to run for City Council earlier this year, driven by a desire to tackle local issues from the ground up.

Her opponent, Clara Martinez, a teacher in the Lansing School District, said her students inspired her to enter the race.

“I was inspired to run for Lansing City Council at-large because of my students,” Martinez explained. “They are the future of our city, and I want to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed.”Both candidates emphasized their commitment to improving neighborhoods and addressing everyday concerns faced by Lansing residents.

Priorities: Housing, Services, and Accessibility

For Vandenboom, the top issue is clear: affordable housing.

“My number one priority is housing — affordable housing. We’re in an emergency here in Lansing,” she said.Martinez, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of reliable city services.

“We need to make sure we have reliable and exemplary city services — snow removal, grass cutting, leaf pickup, trash, roads, sidewalks — all that good stuff needs to be taken care of,” she said.

What They Want to Preserve — and What They Hope to Change

When asked what they don’t want to change about Lansing, both candidates pointed to the city’s strengths.

“I would love to see the River Trail and our park systems essentially stay the same,” said Vandenboom.“I don’t want to change how passionate people are,” added Martinez.

As for what they’d like to see improved, both had thoughtful answers.

“I’d like to see more engagement and empowerment of our youth,” said Martinez.

Vandenboom focused on a practical step toward accessibility: “I think we can and should hire an ADA coordinator. It’s something that’s doable and would make a real difference.”

FOX 47 News also reached out to current Councilmember Jeremy Garza, who is seeking re-election, but did not receive a response before this story aired.

According to his campaign website, Garza’s main priorities include investing in Lansing’s future, putting regular people before special interests, and building a fair economy that works for everyone.

Election Day

Lansing residents will have the opportunity to vote for two candidates for the at-large City Council seats on November 4.

For more election coverage and candidate updates, stay with FOX 47 News.

