LANSING, Mich — Just before 10 p.m. Monday night Lansing City Council members approved putting a question on the August 4th primary ballot asking voters whether the city should sell the Lansing Shuffle located at 325 Riverfront Drive.



Lansing City Council voted 6-1 to put a ballot question before voters about selling the Lansing Shuffle.

The August 4th primary ballot will ask if the city should sell the property on 325 Riverfront Drive for $953,000.

One councilmember opposed the measure, citing concerns about the vague wording and outdated appraisal.

WATCH: PROPOSAL TO SELL THE LANSING SHUFFLE TO APPEAR ON AUGUST 4TH PRIMARY

Lansing City Council approves ballot question on selling the Lansing Shuffle

The proposed sale price sits at $953,000 for the property, a figure that has some residents scratching their heads.

"I'm kind of disappointed. If the city wants to make money, why are they selling and leasing items far below market value?" asked William Walker, a Lansing resident who attended the meeting.

Ryan Kost, Lansing's Ward 1 City Councilmember, cast the lone dissenting vote against putting the question on the ballot. Kost told me before the meeting that he had several reservations about the proposal.

WATCH: DEBATE GROWS OVER PROPOSED SALE OF LANSING SHUFFLE

Debate grows over proposed sale of Lansing Shuffle

Kost's main concerns centered on what he called vague wording in the ballot question and an appraisal he believes is outdated. While the proposal includes a clause that would give the city a chance to buy the property back, Kost worries that option might be financially out of reach.

"We would never be able to afford buying that building back at today's appraisal... and it would be lost forever and turned into condos," Kost said. "Anything is possible once it sells."

The evening wasn't just about the Shuffle. Kost also submitted a proposed data center moratorium that's now headed to the city's Committee on Development and Planning.

The moratorium would give city officials time to establish guidelines for any potential data center developments in Lansing.

"The community will be involved and we're going to get something put together. Maybe not everybody will be happy but it will at least be something because right now you have nothing," Kost explained.

Voters will have their say on the Lansing Shuffle's future when they head to the polls for the August primary. If approved by voters, the sale would then go back to city council for final approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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