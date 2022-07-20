Lansing City Council approves $70M expansion of Neogen facilities

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, the Lansing City Council passed a resolution during a special meeting to finalize Neogen Corporation's brownfield redevelopment plan.

Neogen plans to invest $70 million to construct a three-story manufacturing building on east Shiawassee Street adjacent to the other Neogen facilities. This new facility is expected to bring between 60 and 100 jobs to the Lansing area.

The building will be approximately 175,000 square feet and will be a new food safety facility for the company.

“Neogen has been a fantastic job creator here in Lansing and this proposed investment is another sign of their commitment to our city," Mayor Andy Schor said in a news release. "Thank you to the Lansing City Council for their swift action in taking up this important brownfield redevelopment resolution. By working with the state and City and utilizing this critical economic development tool, Neogen will be able to grow their business and create new jobs right here in the heart of our City.”

The food safety company announced its plans to expand in June , and the next hurdle for the company is receiving state approval by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan Strategic Fund. That review process will begin in the coming weeks.

Neogen has asked for a Michigan Business Development Program incentive based on the number and pay rates of new jobs created.

If the company receives state approvals, they will start the expansion project in late summer or early fall, and construction is expected to last 12 to 14 months.

