Lansing city buildings will reopen to the public in July

LANSING, Mich. — City of Lansing buildings will reopen for in-person services on July 12, the same day the city’s state of emergency officially ends.

Mayor Andy Schor said in a press release that its been a “challenging 460 days for residents” and thanked them for their continued patience while city officials navigated the pandemic.

Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore said, “We have endured a lot over the last year and because of cooperation and hard work, it’s time to move from surviving the pandemic to thriving in the Capital City.”

A schedule for hours of operation is still in the works.

Residents are being encouraged to go to each individual department’s website to get an update.

