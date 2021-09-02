Lansing children create mural on the side of the Granger Building

LANSING, Mich. — Children in the Lansing neighborhood have dedicated a lot of time to create a mural for their community.

They’ve been going to the side of the Granger building after school to create a piece that will make their community smile.

Brooklyn Griggs is a 6th-grade student who has dedicated a lot of time to the mural. For her, the mural represents hope.

"I want them to feel hopeful that we can get up and get out of COVID," she explained.

The project is a collaboration between the Building Child and Family Initiative (BCFI) organization, and Muralmatics, a mural and math-based program for youth.

Yasmeen Luy 'You have a voice' is painted on the mural.

"We're building a piece of art on a building. And so we're taking measurements, we're figuring out dimensions, scale ratio, all these different math concepts that are in the planning stages of large murals," said Dustin Hunt, founder of Muralmatics.

The young artists say they're enjoying every moment. They even helped brainstorm the design.

Eliana Mcmahan said, "I'm glad that the whole world can see it and know that I was a part of it."

The kids aren’t just painting the mural...they are the mural. If you’re driving by the Granger building, you can see their faces painted in a variety of colors.

Hunt feels that with the mural being so close to the capitol, legislators will see it. "People that hold a lot of power and make decisions for all of us, I wanted to make sure that students were highly visible as they park and walk to the Capitol and make some of these decisions for all of us."

Yasmeen Ludy The right side of the mural has a colorful painting of two children who have been working on the mural.

Founder of BCFI, Barbara Roberts Mason said the mural reflects the vitality of children in the community.

Dustin said the goal is to have the mural finished by Saturday. If you want to see their progress in person, you can visit the Granger building on Grand Ave. The mural is facing Michigan Ave.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook