LANSING, Mich. — The 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend wrapped up Sunday night with a celebration of Latin jazz at Lansing Shuffle, bringing together neighbors to honor the diverse cultures within the Hispanic community.



The third annual Hispanic Heritage Weekend featured multiple events, including a Latin dance class, an outdoor festival and a Latin jazz night finale.

Event director Hezekiah Trevino emphasized the importance of creating space for the many different cultures under the Hispanic umbrella represented in Lansing.

Organizers are already planning for next year's event, promising an even bigger and better celebration of Hispanic heritage.

WATCH: Lansing's Hispanic Heritage Weekend concludes with vibrant Latin jazz celebration

Lansing celebrates diversity at Hispanic Heritage Weekend finale with Latin jazz night

Lansing neighbors danced the night away at the grand finale of the 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend on Sunday. The celebration concluded with a Latin jazz night at Lansing Shuffle, where the sounds of drums and lively music filled the air.

"People of different cultures that are under the Hispanic umbrella, that are represented in Lansing. All these events are just to give space to that. Because not everybody's Mexican - there's Cubans and Puerto Ricans and Dominicans. And so this is just a space for everybody to celebrate their own culture," Hezekiah Trevino, Director of the event, said.

The weekend-long celebration, now in its third year, featured a variety of activities, including a Latin dance class and an outdoor festival.

Trevino shared that neighbors can look forward to an even bigger and better event next year as the festival continues to grow.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.