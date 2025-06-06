Lansing celebrates diversity and plans for inclusive future despite national changes to DEI policies

LANSING, Mich — Despite federal changes to diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the country this year, Lansing's Human Relations & Community Service Department gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the city's diversity and plan for neighborhood inclusion improvements.

"We are one family, regardless of religion, class or color what defines a patriot isn't just our love for liberty but our love for one another," recited a young participant during the event.

The city of Lansing hosted its 4th annual celebration of diversity, bringing together people from all walks of life and ages who represent the diverse makeup of the community.

Asya Lawrence

During the celebration, Lansing's Human Relations & Community Service team highlighted their diversity accomplishments, including 25 neighborhood organizations receiving equity grants.

"While we are proud of our progress.... we're not done yet," Kim Coleman, Lansing's HRCS director said.

Asya Lawrence

Community leaders emphasized that this year's event was particularly important following numerous federal changes to DEI policies throughout the year.

I asked what the future of diversity and equity looks like in Lansing.

"I don't know what the future of it may be because it may have a different title but I think when it comes down to it, its about supporting people, making people better and making people feel included," Michael Hopson replied.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor shares similar views on the matter.

"We do this work of ensuring this city is welcoming, is diverse, is equitable, is including of all. These are the things we stand for." Schor said.

While titles and terminology may change, city officials maintain that the underlying commitment remains consistent.

"The future of diversity in Lansing is not only bright.... its bold," Kim Coleman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

