Lansing Catholic High School fires social media manager for posting Ku Klux Klan robe photo

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Catholic High School has fired the employee who posted a photo of a former student wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe to the school’s social media account last week.

“That level of negligence just precluded them from staying in that position moving forward,” said Lansing Catholic High School President Dominic Iocco.

The photo shows students dressed in costumes for a 1978 Halloween assembly, according to the yearbook caption.

Courtesy photoi A 1979 photo from Lansing Catholic High School showing students giving a Roman salute as part of a theater production and one dressed in what appears to be Ku Klux Klan robes.

School officials deleted the photo shortly after it was posted but not before it was saved as a screenshot and shared online.

Some commenters on social media said they felt the image’s context was clear and pointed to incidents from the school’s history that could be seen as racist including officials reprimanding Black football players who kneeled before games in 2017.

For Iocco, the incident was an opportunity to improve the school’s approach to diversity and inclusion issues.

“We’ve been meeting with a number of families and having those conversations to talk about how we actually move the culture forward in the right way, reflecting on where we’ve been,” he said.

Iocco says the employee, who has not been named, is solely responsible for posting the photo.

