Neighbors in Lansing came together Sunday for Shaheen Chevrolet's 7th annual car show, supporting The Davies Project, which provides transportation for families with sick kids.

100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization.

40 trophies were awarded to the best vehicles on display at the neighborhood event.

Lansing car show raises funds for children's medical transportation nonprofit

I attended Shaheen Chevrolet's 7th annual car show in Lansing on Sunday, where the event showcased unique vehicles while supporting an important cause.

Lansing neighbors cruised out of summer and into fall with this community car show that had a special mission behind the flashy cars. This year, Shaheen Chevrolet partnered with The Davies Project, a local nonprofit organization.

"We work really hard with local families who have seriously ill children that they have free rides back and forth to all of their child's medical care," said Pam Miklavcic, founder of The Davies Project.

"It is very special. There are so many excellent, wonderful, worthwhile agencies throughout the community. So to be chosen as this year's beneficiary is truly a humbling honor," Miklavcic said.

The event featured an impressive display of vehicles, with 40 trophies awarded to the best cars on display.

