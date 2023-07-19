Lansing BWL investing $750 million in clean energy projects over next 10 years

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water & Light has announced its plans towards its next steps in building clean energy projects.

"It's the largest project we've ever undertaken, project dynamic," said Lansing BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. "We are going to spend $750 million over the next 10 years to install batteries, solar, wind, and some rice engines. That puts us on a pathway of carbon neutrality by 2040."

BWL plans to spend $750 million in capital investments over 10 years to build over 650 megawatts of clean energy. The projects will be complemented by a new 110 megawatt Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine gas plant on the site of Delta Energy Park to be complete by 2026.

"We're excited to do it," Peffley said. "It's going to bring a lot of jobs to land seen during the construction, and it's going to help us go in my mind, this is the best thing for this planet, and we want to be the leader in getting us to carbon neutrality."

Other projects under negotiations with developers include:



160MW of battery storage

65MW of local solar

195MW of additional solar outside of the Lansing region

238MW of wind outside of the Lansing region

Continued growth of energy waste reduction, as well as expansion into demand response programs for customers

This is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which calls for 1,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2025. BWL's plan would supply 16% of the state's energy storage goal.

BWL received $12 million from the Michigan Public Service Commission to support building 10MW of solar and 40MW of 4-hour battery storage on the Delta Energy Park site.

