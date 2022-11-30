Lansing business owners share $1.6 million plan to improve South MLK Jr. Boulevard Corridor over 15 years

LANSING, Mich. — Even after decades on the South MLK Jr. Boulevard Corridor, Soldan’s Pet Supplies is still standing tall.

“This is literally one of our busiest locations because it's right at Jolly and MLK, which is kinda like the heart of Lansing,” said Nikki Soldan, who owns the pet supplies' store.

Soldan is one of several business owners and residents on a board that has one mission - improving the area where her business stands.

“We kinda want to re-energize it like you see in Old Town and REO Town, because we feel like our corridor is kinda like the lost forgotten step child,” Soldan said. “So it’s been really cool to come together with these individuals and make some change.”

The board pushing for change was created in 2019. Now, they've come up with a $1.6 million, 15-year plan to improve the corridor that will be funded through growth property taxes.

The short-term goal is to invest in signage for the corridor to improve beautification. The next goal addresses the vacant building issue and the long-term hope’s to implement some traffic safety measures.

“It really helps spread the change in transformation in areas that really need it,” said Aurelius Christian with the Lansing Economic Development Corporation.

It's change that will take a long time to finish, but here in the corridor, there's an eagerness to begin.

“We’re just excited, even though it’s just the beginning, we have a lot to do,” Soldan said.

Lansing City Council is expected to vote on the plan on Dec.12.

