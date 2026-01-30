Lansing business owner joins Capitol protest calling for ICE defunding

LANSING, Mich — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Michigan Capitol on Thursday, demanding the defunding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as nationwide immigration enforcement operations continue to expand.



Demonstrators came to protest ICE outside the state capitol building in Lansing.

One protester was an immigrant who recently opened a new store in town.

A passerby disagreed with protesters saying they should support federal agents for safety reasons.

Among the protesters was Monica Haladyna, a Lansing resident and immigrant from Mexico who owns the Lansing Emporium in Old Town. She closed her business for the day to join the demonstration.

"I'm here because I need to be here," Haladyna said.

Haladyna opened her shop last summer, fulfilling her father's dream. The business represents years of hard work and dedication.

"It's a lot of responsibility and it's a lot of work," Haladyna said. It's a great experience," she said.

But on Thursday the doors were shut as Haladyna stood with fellow protesters chanting phrases like "No tax dollars for ICE."

Haladyna said she feels targeted by current immigration enforcement efforts.

"They're categorizing people due to their skin tone or their accent. I have both so I am a target," Haladyna said.

The business owner expressed concerns about ICE operations spreading throughout Michigan, citing reports from advocates in other cities.

"[ICE is] in Grand Rapids going door-to-door knocking. That's what I heard from the Grand Rapids people I know," Haladyna said. "I don't want them to come to my business."

Not everyone supports the demonstration. Tim Fair of DeWitt Township believes protesters should support federal agents carrying out their duties.

"I don't think we should be conflicting with this federal department which is like the Michigan State Police, trying to do their jobs," Fair said.

Fair argued that the attention demonstrators are receiving is unwarranted and believes the situation will eventually calm down.

"I don't think this should be an inflaming issue. This is a federal department that's trying to do their job," Fair said. "In my opinion this will simmer down but they have to get it under control."

Despite the tensions, Haladyna remains hopeful that the protests will lead to meaningful change.

Haladyna believes continued demonstrations are necessary to address immigration enforcement concerns.

"It's incredible and we should do this every single week and try and remove ICE," Haladyna said.

