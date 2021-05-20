Lansing business owner Camron Gnass pleads guilty to withholding money from employees' paychecks

LANSING, Mich. — Camron Gnass, the owner of Traction Advertising Agency in Lansing, has pleaded guilty to illegally withholding money from his employees' paychecks.

Gnass was accused of failing to pay more than $52,000 toward employee retirement contributions. He was arraigned in 2019 on eight counts of larceny, four counts of receiving and concealing stolen or converted property and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. Each charge is a felony.

Gnass has since paid restitution for most of his outstanding charges.

Thursday morning, he pleaded guilty to three counts of larceny by conversion.

Under the plea agreement, Gnass admitted to withholding money from his employees’ paychecks for deferred retirement and failing to deposit the employer match into their accounts.

Gnass’s sentencing is set for July 13 in front of Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook