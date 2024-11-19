Lansing Board of Water and Light lifts new water tower tank that is expected to lower rates for customers

In August, BWL approved an electric rate increase of 6.95% and a water rate increase of 9.23%

Now, with the new water tower, BWL officials say water rates may decrease once the water tower is fully operational in Fall of 2025

In the attached story, I spoke wit BWL general manager Dick Peffley and BWL customers in my neighborhood about how this new water tower will benefit customers

Asya Lawrence BWL water tower



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This BWL water tower has officially been lifted, I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a look at this project that BWL officials say is a step towards lowering bills for customers.

"How long have you been living in Lansing?" I asked

"Since 2011," said Larry Bowie.

It's no secret that the cost of living has increased for Larry and many of our neighbors since then.

"Paying bills, buying food, clothes. Everybody knows what I'm talking about" he said.

And neighbors say their Lansing Board of Water and Light bills have seemed to follow the trend in recent years.

"For the most part it's manageable but it's struggling managing like just getting by," said Tyler Barton.

Over the summer, BWL approved an electric rate increase of nearly 7 percent and a water rate increase of more than 9 percent, but BWL general manager Dick Peffley says their new water tank will help with lowering the water rates.

"We're going to take and fill this tank up a night when electric rates are lower and during peak electric rates during the day we'll draw the water out of the tank which will save our water customers money" Peffley said.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund provided $50 million to pay for multiple water utility projects for BWL including this new water tower.

It's expected to help provide some financial relief to customers.

"We'll be able to bake that into any future rate strategy so we can say okay water utility doesn't need to use this much electricity we'll pass that savings along to the customers," Peffley said.

And neighbors tell me any savings they can get makes a big difference.

"Just making it a lot easier for people to manage," Tyler said.

BWL officials say the water tank is expected to be fully operational by Fall 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook