Lansing Board of Water and Light hosts Community Resource Fair

LANSING, Mich — (WSYM) The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) hosted a Community Resource Fair today at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center in Lansing.

This resource fair was held the day after the start of BWL's two-year rate increase.

The utility increase adds about a 6% rise in electric, about a 9% increase to water, about a 9.7% increase to steam, and about a 2% increase in chilled water.

BWL increases utility rates

BWL says the goal of the fair is to inform Lansing residents and BWL customers of available financial assistance and connect them with other resources.

More than a dozen local community partners and nonprofit organizations set up booths, including the City of Lansing Financial Empowerment Center, Capital Area Community Services, and Michigan Rehabilitation Services.

BWL Public Relations Specialist Alaina Schneider says helping customers connect with these resources is of the utmost importance.

"A lot of these people don't know about all of these resources that they have available, so bringing in Lansing residents and our customers so that they can see what everyone has available that they might not even know about is really important to us," said Schneider.

Similar BWL events have assisted over 2,000 customers in paying their overdue utility bills, almost $3 million.

