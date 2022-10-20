Lansing auto group opens new Cadillac dealership, shows off first all-electric car

LANSING, Mich. — It has got all the bells and whistles and then some, and a local Lansing dealership is letting customers get up close and personal with it for the very first time.

It's the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, GM's first all-electric SUV. Customers here in Lansing are kicking the tires at Shaheen Cadillac's all-new dealership on American Drive just off Cedar Street.

"I think when you look at the lighting...for me that's what makes the Lyriq very special," said Eric Cunningham of Cadillac.

The car is being made in Springhill, Tennessee, but folks all over the country are already waiting to get the chance to take it for a spin.

"We have a backlog of sold orders we're going to be fulfilling, and it's going to be coming," said Steve Braun of Cadillac.

The new dealership paired with Cadillac's entry into the EV market is sure to have wide-ranging impact for Lansing.

"We are a car town. People know that. We've always been a car town. We make 'em. We love 'em. We buy them. This is a tremendous economic impact," said Mayor Andy Schor.

The brand new dealership sits on four acres and employs about 40 people.

It's part of the Shaheen Auto Group, which has been family-owned for over 50 years.

