Lansing Artist's Fire Station Music Video Sparks City Investigation and New Filming Rules

LANSING, Mich — A music video filmed at a Lansing fire station has prompted a city investigation and led to new restrictions on commercial filming in municipal buildings.

Local artist PB Yanna shot her music video for "Fire Drill" at Lansing's Fire Station One about a month ago. The video, which has garnered 4,500 views on YouTube, features the catchy hook "Why you gotta act like that" and showcases scenes filmed throughout the fire station.

"Fire drill came about, it was just a love song that correlated with fire drills," PB Yanna said.

The artist said she received permission from three Lansing fire chiefs before filming, but city officials have raised concerns about the production.

"Things in our bunks, on our fire trucks and in our roofs, these are things that should not be done in our buildings that our taxpayers pay for," one official said.

Mayor Andy Schor expressed particular concern that Lansing firefighters appeared in the video during work hours.

"It's a personal issue, we are going to be looking into all of that — the use of stations, who gave approval and when — and any issues that violate policies will be addressed," Schor said.

The controversy has led to broader policy changes. Schor recently signed an executive order establishing new rules for filming in city-owned buildings.

"It basically says you can't have commercial benefits from it," Schor said. "There are a few exemptions for our public media center or the Ovation."

The executive order will be filed this week after being introduced to the city council.

PB Yanna expressed disappointment with the city's response to her artistic project.

"My song Fire Drill has been going crazy. It's been in the newspaper, it's been in multiple news articles and it's definitely sparked up a talk in the city of Lansing," she said.

"It's highly disappointing to me as an artist because as an artist you would want that support from city officials in your neighborhood," PB Yanna said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

