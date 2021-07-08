Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center reopening!

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announces FREE and publicly open hours with no advance appointments needed beginning on July 8: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 11 AM – 3 PM.

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center staff will encourage but no longer require face masks during guests’ visits.

In addition to on-site activities, you can join the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center for summer outdoor Artist Talks, Pop Up Art Shops, Art Adventures, and ArtPath 2021.

Also, their online infrastructure now includes virtual student art exhibitions, classes, art purchasing options, and tours of exhibitions.

Join us online to shop, learn, or enjoy art at www.lansingartgallery.org [lansingartgallery.org].

