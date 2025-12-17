LANSING, Mich — The Lansing City Council approved a comprehensive 5-year parks and recreation master plan this week, outlining ambitious goals to improve the city's 111 parks and 25-mile river trail system.

The nearly 200-page document details objectives aimed at enhancing outdoor spaces that serve as community gathering places throughout the city.

"They are places where the community could come together," said Jill Dombrowski, a local resident who frequently uses city parks.

Dombrowski emphasized the importance of year-round park access for families.

"Even in the winter we will go to the parks and play," Dombrowski said.

Lansing Approves 5-Year Parks Master Plan to Enhance 111 Parks and River Trail

The comprehensive plan reflects community interest in maximizing outdoor recreational opportunities.

"I want to know what the plan is, what are the plans and priority of the parks department," Dombrowski said.

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske outlined key priorities included in the master plan, which could require millions of dollars in funding.

"We want to upgrade some of the playgrounds and we want to be able to extend that river trail," Kaschinske said.

However, Kaschinske noted that the goals outlined in the plan are not set in stone and remain subject to change based on available resources and community input.

Mod Pod Placement Creates Uncertainty

One significant variable affecting the parks master plan involves the proposed placement of mod pods - transitional housing units that have generated community debate.

The city has identified five potential locations for the mod pod community, with four of those sites located within city parks. This proposal has drawn opposition from some residents.

"I am opposed to this being in any city parks," one resident said during a recent city meeting.

Another community member expressed concerns about proximity to park areas.

"It shouldn't be at a park or near one," they said.

Kaschinske acknowledged that mod pod placement could impact the parks master plan's implementation.

"If we're changing parks from an open parks space to camping for mod pods, that would be something we would need to talk about within the park master plan and with the state, city and zoning," Kaschinske said. "But again that's a big if."

The parks master plan represents a significant investment in Lansing's recreational infrastructure, though final implementation will depend on funding availability and resolution of ongoing community discussions about land use priorities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

