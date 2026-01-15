Lansing appoints Carrie Edwards-Clemons as new fire chief

Lansing will officially swear in Carrie Edwards-Clemons as the city's new fire chief during a ceremony Friday at Fire Station 1.

The ceremony begins at noon at the fire station located at 120 E Shiawassee St. 54-A District Court Judge Stacia Buchanan will administer the oath of office, followed by a badge pinning ceremony.

The Lansing Board of Fire Commissioners unanimously recommended Edwards-Clemons for the position Thursday evening. She has served as assistant fire chief for the past two years.

"I have been tremendously impressed with her leadership and organization while serving as the Assistant Fire Chief for the past two years," Mayor Andy Schor said. "Chief Edwards-Clemons has dedicated her career to serving our communities and working to keep residents safe, and I am confident that she will be a great leader for LFD."

Schor said it was his honor to appoint Edwards-Clemons to lead the Lansing Fire Department.

"She has been an incredible leader within the LFD ranks," Schor said.

The ceremony will include Lansing Fire Department personnel and invited guests.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

