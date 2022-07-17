Lansing Alive is a success second year in a row

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Alive returned to Rotary Park in downtown Lansing for its second annual event on Saturday. The event featured multiple food trucks, vendors and even a bubble station– it’s all part of an effort to revamp and revitalize the city after two long years in the pandemic.

“Really we just wanted to celebrate the Lansing area in economic development and community engagement," said Patrick Kayser one of the co-organizer. "That's kind of really what spawned this idea in our head for last year. We had a lot of fun last year and it was a success, so we decided to do it again.”

Kayser and his co-organizer Steven Van Nada who you see there, saw Rotary Park as a perfect space to bring out the community.

"It's an underutilized space. It was beautifully built right before the pandemic kind of hit, so it hasn't been used what we believed to our full potential," Kayser said. "One of our missions is activating spaces, specifically Lansing. So we really want to activate Rotary Park, get as many people out here as possible and just enjoy the day with everything business vendors, food trucks, all that.”

And active it was, Kayser and Van Nada estimate a couple thousand people came out to see what the event is all about.

The evening block party stretched along the Lansing River Trail and featured live music, carnival games and vendors of all sorts like Antiawn Pratther who set up shop with Lansing Alive for the second time on Saturday. He tells me simply, this year’s event is pretty good.

“Yes, it has. So far it's been good. Not too much sun, not rain. So it's pretty good," said Antiwan Pratther an art vendor at the event.

Van Nada tells me the goal is to do it all again next year and all are welcome.

“If you're an artist, a vendor, a small business, a nonprofit, big business musician, food truck," said Van Nada. "Contact us and we'd love to have you here. The more the merrier. And just celebrate what's in our community. Connect people to what's there”

The organizers tell me– same time same place next year for the third annual Lansing Alive.

