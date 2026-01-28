Lansing advisory board recommends health department lot for mod pod community

LANSING, Mich — An advisory board in Lansing took another step forward Tuesday night in establishing a mod pod community aimed at reducing homelessness.



An advisory board chose the parking lot of the Ingham County Health Department as its recommendation for a mod pod community.

The boards decision came after public comment that showed mixed reactions from neighbors about the proposed temporary housing project.

The city will discuss the idea further at a meeting Thursday night.

The Special Joint Human Relations and Community Services Advisory Board & Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board recommended the parking lot of the Ingham County Health Department as the preferred location.

The board's decision came after public comment that revealed mixed reactions from community members about the proposed temporary housing solution.

"What I'm hoping for is that this is just the first step," said Shawn Brock.

Some neighbors expressed support for certain locations, with one resident noting proximity to public transportation as a benefit.

"I do like that site it's close to the number five [bus route]," the resident said.

However, other community members voiced strong opposition to having mod pods in their neighborhoods.

"Nobody wants this in their neighborhood. This does not belong. I'm totally against it," one neighbor argued.

Following public criticism, the board decided to remove public parks from consideration as potential sites. The board had previously narrowed the field to six finalist locations before making their final recommendation.

The chosen location at the health department offers strategic advantages for residents who would live there, according to supporters.

"Having access to DHS having access to CMH. These are all issues that a lot of the homeless population needs access to," Brock said.

Brock, a Lansing resident who experienced homelessness for three years, now lives in an apartment while helping others in similar situations. He views Tuesday's recommendation as progress toward permanent solutions.

"I've been there and I don't want other people having to go through what I've been through," Brock said.

Brock emphasized the importance of both immediate housing solutions and prevention measures.

"I also want things in place so people don't become homeless. I know what it's like to be out there," he said.

The advisory board will meet with city officials Thursday night at the new elections office on Jolly Road to discuss the recommendation further.

