Lansing activates Code Blue weather plan as extreme cold hits Michigan

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has activated the city's Code Blue weather plan due to forecasted extremely cold overnight conditions. The emergency plan will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, through Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 7:00 a.m.
The Code Blue activation enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity. It also allows the Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport those needing assistance to local shelters.
Lansing's Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center through the overnight hours, each night from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The center will be closed Monday night, December 29, but will open starting Tuesday, December 30 at 9:00 p.m.
The CATA bus system will provide free rides to those who need to get to a warming center or shelter during the Code Blue activation.
The Lansing Board of Water & Light suspends electric shut-offs due to non-payment when the City of Lansing declares a Code Red or Code Blue plan.
Emergency shelters and warming centers
The Department of Human Relations & Community Services has provided a list of emergency cold weather shelters available during the Code Blue activation. Due to the holiday week, many public buildings will be closed or on reduced hours.
Weekday daytime shelters:
- Advent House: 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center: 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children: 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
Nighttime shelters:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center: 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (Walk-in intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. to midnight)
- Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145
- Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., closed Monday, December 29)
Additional warming centers
Several city community centers and libraries will also serve as warming centers with modified holiday hours:
Foster Community Center: 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233
- Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313
- Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686
- Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
CADL Downtown Library: 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350
- Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
South Lansing Library: 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840
- Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
CATA Transportation Center: 420 S Grand Avenue, 517-394-1100
- Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Weekends: Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed New Year's Day
