Lansing activates Code Blue weather plan as extreme cold hits Michigan

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has activated the city's Code Blue weather plan due to forecasted extremely cold overnight conditions. The emergency plan will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, through Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 7:00 a.m.

The Code Blue activation enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity. It also allows the Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport those needing assistance to local shelters.

Lansing's Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center through the overnight hours, each night from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. The center will be closed Monday night, December 29, but will open starting Tuesday, December 30 at 9:00 p.m.

The CATA bus system will provide free rides to those who need to get to a warming center or shelter during the Code Blue activation.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light suspends electric shut-offs due to non-payment when the City of Lansing declares a Code Red or Code Blue plan.

Emergency shelters and warming centers

The Department of Human Relations & Community Services has provided a list of emergency cold weather shelters available during the Code Blue activation. Due to the holiday week, many public buildings will be closed or on reduced hours.

Weekday daytime shelters:



Advent House: 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 517-485-4722

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center: 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children: 2216 S. Cedar Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

Nighttime shelters:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center: 430 N. Larch Street, 517-484-4414 (Walk-in intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. to midnight)

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission: 415 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, 517-483-4051 (9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., closed Monday, December 29)

Additional warming centers

Several city community centers and libraries will also serve as warming centers with modified holiday hours:

Foster Community Center: 200 N Foster Street, 517-483-4233



Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall Street, 517-483-4313



Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Road, 517-483-6686



Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Weekends: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

CADL Downtown Library: 401 S Capitol Avenue, 517-367-6350



Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

South Lansing Library: 3500 S Cedar Street, 517-272-9840



Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

CATA Transportation Center: 420 S Grand Avenue, 517-394-1100



Weekdays: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Weekends: Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

