Lansing 360, combating gun violence one conversation at a time

LANSING, Mich. — This spring brings a wave of gun violence to Lansing. Police are reporting 4 gun deaths so far this year, all happening within 10 days of each other this month.

“It's horrible and all too often it happens and not enough intentional or care or understanding is put toward it,” said community activist Michael Lynn Junior.

Doing gun violence preventative work in Lansing for more than 5 years -Lynn said something needs to change - which brings us to Lansing 360. It’s a twice a week, open dialogue, that invites people from all walks of life and professions to come together in hopes of combating gun violence.

“People will be able to come and hear from the Lansing Police Chief, superintendent, gun violence prevention groups and all. Then there will be solutions put forward,” Lynn said.

The meetings have been going on since November.

Lynn said they've been beneficial, especially when comes to creating unity in the city and making sure everyone knows their part.

“We have to come together, we have to figure out ways to do this and coming together could be as simple as just knowing how each other move and what strategies everyone has,” Lynn said.

While everyone involved has different roles, the overall goal is the sam - saving lives.

The next Lansing 360 meeting is set for Wednesday, May. 8 at noon.