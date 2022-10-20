Lab report finds multiple types of mold at a Lansing apartment

LANSING, Mich. — Kyra Woodson and her family moved into Plumtree Apartments in April.

Today, she’s left wiping tears from her daughter's eyes after being forced to leave.

“It just feels as if I worked hard for nothing, because now I have to, I have to start all over with nothing,” Woodson said.

She first suspected mold in her apartment in September, after her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

"They had to give her three breathing treatments and and two additional doses of steroids,” Woodson said.

Woodson said she went to management, but her complaints fell on deaf ears. She paid $500 to have a mold test done. The results found not just one type of mold but 11.

“Emotionally it’s just stressful,” Woodson said.

FOX 47 reached out to management at Plumtree, who's attorney provided me with this comment:

“At Plumtree Apartments, we take all maintenance issues seriously, and respond to all repair requests in a timely matter.”

The attorney also said they offered Woodson temporarily place to live, but she says that isn’t true.

Woodson said the only communication she got from management was for a plumber to come and check for a leak.

“It has nothing to do with a leak,” Woodson said. “I’m confused why they’re checking for a leak.”

Woodson has gotten an attorney and is hoping to be reimbursed for the $500 she spent on the mold test and for the personal belongings inside her apartment. Right now, she and her family are staying with relatives and focusing on healing emotional wounds.

FOX 47 reached out to Delta Township to see what the next steps could be in this dispute. They haven't gotten back to us at this time.

