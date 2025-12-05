Krampusnacht returns: A holiday boost for Old Town businesses

LANSING, Mich — Holiday festivities continue across the neighborhood this weekend as Old Town gears up for its annual Krampusnacht celebration, expected to draw nearly 10,000 visitors on Saturday. Local businesses say the event provides a much-needed boost.



Old Town is expecting nearly 10,000 visitors for its annual Krampusnacht celebration, a major holiday event that began three years ago.

Attendees like Paul Howard and Michelle Manz are already visiting numerous local shops to get into the spirit.

Local businesses, including Grace Boutique and Bad Annie’s, looking forward to the boost in business this weekend

Krampusnacht will take place Saturday from 4–9 p.m. and is free to attend.

“We have a little bit for everyone,” said James Lenon, Old Town Neighborhood Association executive director.

Krampusnacht began three years ago when Old Town organizers set out to create a new kind of holiday celebration. Their idea quickly grew into one of the neighborhood’s most anticipated winter events.

“These are Krampus horns from last year’s Krampus Fest,” said Paul Howard, showing off his gear. “We were down here then and just had to come back — it was so much fun.”

Paul Howard and Michelle Manz, are already getting into the spirit. Ahead of the festivities, they spent the day visiting several Old Town shops.

“We got stuff from Metro Retro, Great Lakes Arts & Crafts, we’re going up to Grave Danger and then we’re going over to Preuss Pets,” Michelle said.

They’re just two of the thousands expected to pack the neighborhood—foot traffic that will be very impactful for small, locally owned shops such as Grace Boutique and Bad Annie’s.

“This is the time of year where we all really count on the business,” said Summer Schriner, owner of both stores.

Schriner says weekends like Krampusnacht are vital ahead of the winter months, when foot traffic typically slows down.

“The businesses that donated to this event are the businesses supporting your kids’ schools and things like that,” she said. “So it’s really lovely to see the community say, ‘Hey, we’re going to support them as well.’”

Krampusnacht runs Saturday, December 6th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

