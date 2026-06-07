LANSING, Mich — Lansing’s rivers and river trails got a fresh start Saturday as community members gathered for the Michigan Waterways Stewards annual Lansing Rivers and River Trails Cleanup, a volunteer-driven effort focused on protecting local waterways and public spaces.



Hundreds of volunteers participated in the Michigan Waterways Stewards annual Rivers and River Trails Cleanup, helping remove litter from waterways and parks throughout the city.

The cleanup covered areas along the Grand River, Red Cedar River, Sycamore Creek, and 12 riverside parks, improving local natural spaces.

Organizer Michael Stout said more than 5,000 volunteers have helped remove over 250,000 pounds of trash since the initiative began.

Community members and organizations, including Potter Park Zoo, said the event promotes environmental stewardship, community pride, and conservation efforts.

WATCH: Keeping Lansing clean: Community cleanup effort removes trash from local waterways

Keeping Lansing clean: Community cleanup effort removes trash from local waterways

The event brought together residents, organizations, and environmental advocates to remove litter from areas along the Grand River, Red Cedar River, Sycamore Creek, and the city’s 12 riverside parks.

For many volunteers, the river trails offer an opportunity to enjoy nature and connect with the outdoors.

While the trails provide scenic views and recreational opportunities, organizers say litter remains an ongoing challenge. That concern inspired Michael Stout and the Michigan Waterways Stewards volunteer group to launch cleanup efforts years ago.

“Since then we've mobilized more than 5,000 volunteers, we've taken out over a quarter million pounds of litter and trash,” Stout said. “Through the help of all these thousands of volunteers, here we are today to celebrate this monumental moment.”

The cleanup event, held twice each year, has become a community tradition that encourages environmental stewardship and civic engagement.

Volunteers worked at multiple locations throughout Lansing, including areas near Potter Park Zoo. Zoo officials say participation in the cleanup aligns with their conservation mission.

“Potter Park Zoo wants to inspire the conservation of animals in the natural world, and that includes right here in our parking lot with the river,” said Cynthia Wagner.

In addition to cleaning riverbanks and trails, participants enjoyed community activities, refreshments, and giveaways throughout the day. Organizers hope the event not only improves local waterways but also strengthens connections among residents.

“I think it totally shows the spirit of the people that live in Lansing and around Lansing,” said volunteer Julie Tiernan. “We all work together for the higher good of the community, for nature, and to connect with each other.”

Organizers say the success of the cleanup reflects a shared commitment to preserving Lansing’s natural resources and ensuring future generations can enjoy cleaner, healthier waterways.

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