Keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich — Our neighbors at the Capital Area Humane Society remind us that some foods are toxic for pets and we should take care to keep our furry friends safe this holiday season.

They recommend avoiding the following foods with can be a hazard:

Turkey skin

Drippings

Gravy

Turkey bones

Undercooked meat

Corn on the Cob

Onions

Garlic

Mushrooms

Grapes and Raisins

Sage

Fat Trimmings

Bread Dough

Chocolate

Alcohol

Butter and Oils

Nuts

Sugar and Xylitol

