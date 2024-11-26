Watch Now
Keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich — Our neighbors at the Capital Area Humane Society remind us that some foods are toxic for pets and we should take care to keep our furry friends safe this holiday season.

They recommend avoiding the following foods with can be a hazard:

  • Turkey skin
  • Drippings
  • Gravy
  • Turkey bones
  • Undercooked meat
  • Corn on the Cob
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Mushrooms
  • Grapes and Raisins
  • Sage
  • Fat Trimmings
  • Bread Dough
  • Chocolate
  • Alcohol
  • Butter and Oils
  • Nuts
  • Sugar and Xylitol

