Keep Your Home event helps struggling homeowners get up to $25,000

LANSING, Mich. — An event aimed at helping homeowners who are behind on some of their bills is being held this weekend in Lansing.

The Ingham County Treasurer's office is joining forces with the Capital Area Housing Partnership to get money into the hands of area homeowners so they can catch up on past-due bills.

The funding is part of the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF), which provides up to $25,000 for people in need.

"This is going to be for homeowners and land contract buyers who had a COVID hardship and need help with their property taxes or mortgage payments," said Francesca Gucciardo of the Ingham County Treasurer's Office.

The MIHAF grants can also be used to pay for past-due utility bills, condo or HOA fees, land contract payments or homeowner's insurance.

Leighanna Beach is one of the housing counselors who coaches people through this process.

"One of my clients that I helped apply for MIHAF just got his grant agreement this week, and he is getting almost $25,000 to help with his delinquent property taxes," said Beach.

The event is being held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Trinity AME Church on West Holmes Road.

Organizers say anyone looking for help will need to bring a few things with them to apply.

"Bring a photo ID. It can be a license or any government photo ID. Proof of social security, so your card or any W-2 that has your full social security number on it. Bring your delinquent tax bills, delinquent utility bills or any of your deiiquent bills," said Gucciardo.

