“Just in time”: City Rescue Mission prepares for influx of visitors during bitter cold

LANSING, Mich — As dangerously cold temperatures grip Mid-Michigan, Lansing sees an increase in vistors at the five warming centers and shelters that are providing a safe, warm place for residents in need. One of those locations is the City Rescue Mission, which is preparing for a surge in visitors as the winter weather worsens.

City Rescue Mission recently relocated to a new facility on West Kalamazoo Street, just in time for winter weather.

The shelter is now seeing 50–70 people daily at its drop-in center, a significant increase from previous years.

City Rescue Mission currently has 24 men’s beds, 2 women’s beds, and 4 family rooms open

The City Rescue Mission recently moved into a new facility on West Kalamazoo Street — a transition that comes just in time for the brutal cold. Executive Director Mark Criss says the demand for shelter has increased significantly since the organization first opened its drop-in center.

“The 21st was our seventh year of having a drop-in center, so it was our seven-year anniversary,” Criss said. “We had six to eight people, but that was a victory because those people were off the streets right before the polar vortex.”

Now, the numbers are much higher. Criss says the drop-in center is seeing between 50 and 70 people each day, and that number is expected to grow as temperatures continue to fall.

“We have 24 beds open. We thought we would have 100,” Criss said. “So the demand is clearly there, and we’re thankful that we’re just in time to meet that need every single night and every single day.”

In addition to the 24 available men’s beds, City Rescue Mission also has two women’s beds and four family rooms open across its campuses.

City officials encourage anyone in need of warmth or shelter during the cold snap to take advantage of the available warming centers throughout Lansing.

