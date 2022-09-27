Junior Achievement of mid-Michigan seeks volunteers for classroom programming expansion

LANSING, Mich. — Junior Achievement of mid-Michigan is looking for volunteers to help with programming and mentoring youth.

The organization needs help as they expand their classroom programming, which was put on hold because of the pandemic. The group teaches students life skills like how to buy a car or run a business.

We have a link to that volunteer application here .

We have a link to that volunteer application here: Junior Achievement application

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook