John Smoltz Strikeout Baseball Stadium opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The new John Smoltz Strikeout Baseball Stadium celebrated its grand opening in Lansing on a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, bringing a modified version of America's pastime to the neighborhood.



Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz helped cut the ribbon on a new baseball facility in Lansing.

Creator Jeff Lazaros says its a concept he's been working on for more than 20-years.

Strikeout Baseball is a simplified version of traditional baseball that Jeff Lazaros, creator of Strikeout Baseball Stadium, has developed and fine-tuned over more than 20 years. The game doesn't require running and can be played with just two people.

The outfield walls are marked with different hit zones and players can hit rubber balls into these designated areas and keep track of baserunners and the score.

Lazaros hopes the stadium will make baseball more accessible, particularly for children in urban areas.

"Baseball is just not accessible to our inner-city kids. We've got deteriorating fields and a declining interest — so being that we're implementing Strikeout Baseball here into the Lansing community gives these kids a chance to play our national pastime," Lazaros said.

Major League Baesball Hall of Fame pitcher and Waverly native John Smoltz, for whom the stadium is named, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"I don't know that it will get any better than this. I mean [the stadium] truly is the Taj Mahal of Strikeout Baseball," said creator Jeff Lazaros.

Smoltz contributed to bringing Lazaros' vision to life, with a goal of honoring his late father and coaches while also making baseball accessible to people from all backgrounds.

"Baseball for the longest time and for so many years and the politics and the elite level of travel of baseball has gotten overkill, this is going to be a lot less stressful for parents. This is going to be enjoyable and fun. And you never know. You just never know what comes out of here and who comes out of here," Smoltz said.

Smoltz, who also works as a broadcaster for FOX Saturday Baseball, joined Lazaros to announce the stadium's inaugural game. Lazaros says he's gotten interest from other communities in Michigan looking to build a similar stadium.

