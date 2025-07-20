Joey Chestnut visits Lansing Lugnuts game, draws fans to Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich — Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut made a special appearance at Jackson Field on Saturday, bringing fans to the Lansing Lugnuts game.



Joey Chestnut set the olive burger eating record in 2023 by consuming 13 in five minutes.

The competitive eating champion ranks Lansing's olive burgers in the "top half" of foods he's eaten in competitions.

Chestnut is working on a strategy to break his current record of 76 hot dogs at the Fourth of July competition.

Fans lined up at Jackson Field to see baseball and meet a food competition legend.

"We came out here to support Joey Chesnut and get a bobble head," said Rosemary Buhl.

"It would be a bad day to be a hot dog any day with Joey Chestnut," Andrea Buhl.

Chestnut set the olive burger eating record in 2023, downing 13 in five minutes. This year, he chose not to defend his title.

"Now I get to enjoy them for fun. It's always the best job in the world to do what I love," Chestnut said.

When asked how Lansing's signature dish compares to other foods he's eaten competitively, Chestnut gave olive burgers high marks.

"Olive burgers I think it's such a local dish that every time I eat them in competition, they'll do a good job, that makes it in the top half, definitely," Chestnut said.

For fans planning to watch the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating competition, Chestnut revealed he's working on surpassing his current record.

"It's hard to predict that I'll break a record, but I'm definitely working for a record, I'm coming up with a plan," Chestnut said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

