Joey Chestnut returning to Lansing for Olive Burger Night

LANSING, Mich — Competitive eater Joey Chestnut returns to our Lansing neighborhood this summer.

According to an announcement from the Lansing Lugnuts Facebook, he will return for Olive Burger Night.

That evening The Lugnuts will become the Capital City Olive Burgers and take on the West Michigan Whitecaps for a night of family fun.

New merch will be available along with a bobblehead giveaway.

The event takes place on Saturday July 19 and you can purchase tickets here

