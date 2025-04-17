Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Joey Chestnut returning to Lansing for Olive Burger Night

Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title
Copyright Associated Press
Richard Drew
<p>Current men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, Calif., holds a tray of hot dogs during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.</p>
Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title
Posted

LANSING, Mich — Competitive eater Joey Chestnut returns to our Lansing neighborhood this summer.

According to an announcement from the Lansing Lugnuts Facebook, he will return for Olive Burger Night.

That evening The Lugnuts will become the Capital City Olive Burgers and take on the West Michigan Whitecaps for a night of family fun.

New merch will be available along with a bobblehead giveaway.

The event takes place on Saturday July 19 and you can purchase tickets here

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk