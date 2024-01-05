Jeremy Garza elected as Lansing City Council’s new president

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City Council has elected Jeremy Garza as its new President.

Garza, who has been on council for 7 years , has already served as Vice President.

“It was about growth for me and it felt like it made since for me to transition for vice president to president,” he said.

As President, Garza said he has certain goals put at the forefront, such as making council meetings virtual, creating a community center on the southeast side of town and making sure state funding is properly allocated.

Presidency also comes a long with Garza leading council members and making sure they stay on the right path. In 2023, at least 3 council members were hit with ethical complaints. Garza said this could be prevented by making sure there’s proper training and every knowing their responsibility.

“As president, it’s my job to assign members to committees and make sure responsibilities are equally distributed,” Garza said. “I don’t want some council members doing more work than workers.”

Garza knows this job will keep him busy, but he said it will all be worth it because he’s giving back and working for people he really cares about, the resident.

“I want them to know I care,” he said. “I was born and raised here in Lansing and I really care about this city.”