Jeep catches on fire at Lansing Pride, authorities investigate

Authorities say the Jeep Wrangler caught on fire Saturday during Pride around 7:15 pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Flames broke out during Lansing's pride this past Saturday. Under the heavy smoke was a 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

“You always see something new there each year, always see something you don't expect and car fire was it for us this year,” said that Jeep’s owner Chris Vinton.

Vinton said he was at pride as a vendor, selling his baby head planters when he got the news.

“Someone happened to walk behind our booth, and they said be careful if you walk down there, there's a jeep on fire. I said what color and they said its a black jeep. I walked down there and there my car was on fire,” Vinton said.

Vinton, stood there and captured cell phone video, as fire crews worked to put the flames out.



“It's just so weird to have it be yours that's on fire,” he said. “I guess that's what I will be dealing with the next few weeks, not having a car.”

Nobody no was hurt in the incident and authorities told me the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As for Chris, he does have full coverage insurance and will be looking to get another vehicle soon.

