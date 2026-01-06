Jackson man sentenced to at least 22 years for Ingham County murder

A Jackson man was sentenced Monday to at least 22 years and 10 months in prison for the second-degree murder of Braylon Shepherd in Ingham County, that's according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's office.

Xavian Soto received a minimum sentence of 274 months to a maximum of 724 months (60 years and 4 months) for the November 7, 2024 shooting death. The sentence includes 250 months to 700 months for second-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon, plus two consecutive years for felony firearm conviction.

Soto was credited with 424 days (approximately 1 year and 2 months) of jail time served before sentencing.

A jury found Soto guilty on October 28 in Ingham County Circuit Court of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Prosecutors had originally charged him with open murder.

The Lansing Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from Michigan State Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

