Jackson Lumen Christi and Lansing Catholic fans made their way to Ford Field for the State Championship game

Friday, Lansing Catholic High School and Jackson Lumen Christi went head to head at the state finals at Ford Field

With a 56-18 win over Lansing Catholic, Jackson Lumen Christi received their 14th state title which is the most in MHSAA history

In the attached story, I spoke with fans of both teams as they expressed their excitement for Friday's game

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence but as you can see I'm not in Lansing this Friday, I'm here at Ford Field along with some of our Lansing and Jackson neighbors as they cheer on their home teams in the state.

"My drive was great but when I got on 75 across the border we started to get into snow" said Randy Hersy.

Rain snow or shine, fans of Lansing Catholic and Jackson Lumen Christi Football made their way to Detroit to cheer on their teams in the high school football state championship game.

A long-standing tradition for some people like Randy Hersy.

"Myself and some friends have been doing this for about 25 years," he said.

Since the 90s, Randy has looked forward to the excitement of the state finals games, and this year he's cheering on the Jackson Lumen Titans.

He says he can remember the first game he ever came to watch.

"Oh my gosh, the first one was around 1997 in the silver dome. One I clearly remember" Hersy said.

A first game experience that these 3 Lansing Catholic High School sophomores felt Friday night

"It's really exciting it's really nerve-racking for me and my family but it's really fun to see," they said.

They along with many of their classmates loaded up buses and made their way from Lansing to Detroit to cheer on their school.

A trip that they say was well worth it regardless of the outcome.

"It's been up and down but its fun when we score touchdowns and get to wave our towels " they said.

In the end, Jackson Lumen Christi received their 14th state title with a 56-18 win over Lansing Catholic but Hersy says these final games mean much more than the final score

"The incredible joy that the team and the fans share... we've had incredible experiences over the years meeting people even talking with you guys and the atmosphere is second to none"

Here at Ford Field, I'm Asya Lawrence Fox 47 news

