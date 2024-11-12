"It's unlimited opportunities in this field: Lansing Community College hosts a tech and trade event

Lansing Community College offers numerous tech and trade paths for students to explore

As a way to show the next generation of men of color in our neighborhoods what could be possible for them, LCC held a Tech Forward event giving high schoolers the oppurtunity to network with trade and tech professionals

In the attached story I spoke with a LCC professor and student about how the trade and tech paths have benefitted them

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Friday, LCC hosted the next generation of aspiring tech and trade professionals, I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a look inside whats called the Tech Forward event.

"People are always going to need somewhere to live, people are always gonna need something fixed so its unlimited opportunities in this field" said Quandell Alexander.

Quandell Alexander started out flipping homes, then his journey lead him to pursuing a building construction degree at LCC.

"I'm a little older in age being a student but they walk me through it hands on, i can ask a million questions" Quandell said.

Students, as well as professors at LCC like Don Eckford, are still curious about the field themselves.

"I usually like taking technology, robotics and mechanics types classes" Eckford said.

And they're looking to pass that curiosity onto the next generation.

"I don't want men of color to wait until they get to my age not saying its too late but i don't want people to wait and not know the different opportunities that are out there" Quandell said.

Friday Lansing Community College held a Tech Forward: Men of Color event giving young men a chance to mingle amongst each other and professionals in the tech and trade field who are looking share their experiences.

"They're ready with questions and their ready to get into actual learning" Eckford said.

Through the panels, hands on trainings and one on one conversations with professionals in our neighborhoods during the event, panelist like Quandell say they're feeling confident in the new generation of men of color in the tech and trades field.

"I felt that if they saw someone who looks like me that reminds them of themselves then they can see the opportunities that are available to them" he said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook