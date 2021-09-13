'It's time.' DeLuca's Restaurant owners ready to sell and say farewell

LANSING, Mich. — The owners of DeLuca’s Restaurant are selling the business. They’re looking for someone to run it like they have over the years.

Customer, Steve Gwost recalls the first time he ever took a bite of the cheesy goodness that is DeLucas.

"I came here with a buddy from High school and he said the pizza is great. I took that first bite and go, 'Wow,'" he said.

John DeLuca, vice president of DeLuca's Restaurant, said a customer told him, "when the plane was spinning down, he thought he was gonna crash. And he said the only thing he could think about was him and and his father taking him to DeLuca’s Restaurant for pizza."

Its memories like those, that makes DeLuca's Restaurant special to people here in Lansing. They've been a local favorite since 1960.

"Every night when I've come to work is like, these are people's memories. And that's why I'm here to make them as good as I can. And that's always been my focus," DeLuca said.

On Sunday, the owners shared the news about their decision in a short Facebook post.

DeLuca tells me the decision to sell the family restaurant was not easy, but they don't have anyone to "step in their shoes."

And they're tired.

"It's very stressful. Even if you're not here, it's still it's right here on your shoulders. You're always thinking about it," he said.

Customers said they're sad to see it go. They hope whoever buys the restaurant, can keep the same family atmosphere.

DeLuca said they don't have a buyer lined up, but three people have already called wanting to purchase the restaurant.

