'It's something about MLK': Lansing residents suggest bigger fixes for MLK Blvd

"It's something about Martin Luther King. Especially this stretch from Cavanaugh to Jolly," said Ronney Bentley, a lifelong Lansing resident who frequently visits a motorcycle club on MLK Boulevard.

Through his time at this hangout spot, Bentley has become very familiar with what he describes as constant speeding on the boulevard.

"Yes because this stretch from the light that's 2 miles almost oh yeah they're going all the way," Bentley said.

Lansing police have identified MLK Boulevard as a high-speed area, citing 220 tickets issued on this roadway in 2024 alone.

The April 29 racing crash that claimed the life of a young man sent shock waves through the Lansing community.

"We have talked to all parties, the drivers deny that they were racing each other on the road. The witnesses tell us otherwise, the video shows us otherwise and that's why it's important to do a complete investigation," said Chief Backus.

I checked in with Lansing police as well as the prosecutor's office for updates on this investigation, but both stated that there have been no arrests at this time.

As the city works on ways to make Lansing streets safer, residents have their own ideas about what would help MLK Boulevard specifically.

"We've got to put up some form of barrier because even if you go down on the speed limit that's not going to stop it," Bentley said.

Another resident pointed to distracted driving as a major concern: "Now a days people have more distractions, people are on their phones, whatever else they're doing while they're driving. I've been on my phone while driving before but people just need to pay attention."

As the investigation into the April drag racing crash continues, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

