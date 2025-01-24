"It's our job": Lansing snow plow driver tackles challenges in the snow & cold

Snow plow drivers have been working long hours amid a cold snap hitting our neighborhoods

The driver took Fox 47 News' Danny Valle on a ride-along through Lansing to describe the challenges of plowing

Video shows the driver explaining those challenges plus we see a unique perspective from the passenger's seat of a snow plow

With temperatures reaching dangerous lows in our neighborhoods this week, snow plow drivers are doing what they can to keep the roads clean and clear.

To get a driver's perspective, I contacted the city of Lansing who allowed us to ride along with a snow plow driver nearing the end of his shift.

The driver didn't want to give his name or show his face to Fox 47 News but he opened up to me about the challenges he faces while plowing snow.

WATCH: "THE TEMPS HAVE MADE IT REALLY ROUGH": LANSING ROAD CREWS TO CLEAR NEIGHBORHOOD STREETS

"The temps have made it really rough": Lansing road crews work to clear neighborhood streets

"The past two days our biggest enemy was the low temperatures, the zero temperatures," the driver said.

Single-digit temperatures caused roads to keep freezing over, rolling back any progress crews made according to the driver.

But as temperatures rose into the 20s on Thursday, the roads began improving. The driver credited a solution that the city's been using to treat roads and give drivers a boost.

"We used a mix of chloride sand and salt. Biggest thing with that is traction for vehicles," he said.

Traffic during snowy conditions is a double-edged sword according to the driver because vehicles can get too close and put both drivers at risk.

WATCH: WHEN IS IT TOO COLD TO HAVE SCHOOL?

When is it too cold to have school?

"I've had cars pass me in oncoming traffic who became so impatient," he said.

But on the other hand, the weight of the vehicles helps crush and melt the snow on the roads.

"Cars driving over it, just the tires alone create friction so we still have heat to allow the snow to melt," he said.

As they plow the snow, drivers are also monitoring every inch of their route watching out for any pedestrians walking in the snow too close to the road.

Our neighborhoods started seeing significant snow near the end December and the driver believes more snow is on the way.

Drivers like him say they'll keep their guard up.

"It's our job. This is what we do. We expect it."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook