It's official: $2.6 billion GM battery plant coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors plans to build a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Lansing.

"Today it is a great day in Michigan. We are announcing that GM is investing $7 billion dollars in Lansing and Orion Township, to create and retain 5,000 good paying jobs building electric vehicles and batteries," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, announcing the project Tuesday morning.

State and local leaders said they are pleased to welcome the new plant, which is expected to bring about 1,700 new manufacturing jobs to the Lansing area.

"This is transformational. This is game changing for Lansing, for our region, for our world," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

The battery plant will be adjacent to GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant. It will be a 2.5 million-square-foot facility. It's a win for state leaders, who missed out on enticing Ford to bring its new electric vehicle assembly plant to Michigan.

This investment "will help us make our home state the epicenter of the electric vehicle industry," said Mary Barra GM's CEO.

GM also plans to invest close to $500 million on upgrades to its two Lansing plants and to spend $4 billion converting an existing plant in Orion Township for electric truck production, creating an additional 2,300 jobs for that area.

The Michigan Strategic Fund voted Tuesday morning to approve an incentive package worth more than $666 million for the projects.

